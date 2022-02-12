comscore | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Videos

Watch Next

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000 2.41

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed 5.59

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India 1.26

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM 1.23

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

The new operating system will be loaded with enhanced features like better themes, granular permission for apps, better privacy features and better language control. Watch video to know what more Android 13 has to offer.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: February 12, 2022 10:16 AM IST

Android 13: Tech giant Google just launched the first developer preview of the latest operating system Android 13. The new operating system will be loaded with enhanced features like better themes, granular permission for apps, better privacy features and better language control. Also, Google will be especially working on the interface part as it would be expanding customizability to a different level. The new operating system is in its testing phase right now and is only available for users. Watch video to know what more Android 13 has to offer.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored