Android 13: Tech giant Google just launched the first developer preview of the latest operating system Android 13. The new operating system will be loaded with enhanced features like better themes, granular permission for apps, better privacy features and better language control. Also, Google will be especially working on the interface part as it would be expanding customizability to a different level. The new operating system is in its testing phase right now and is only available for users. Watch video to know what more Android 13 has to offer.