Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

Google Android 12 was launched in May this year with several features. It arrived with a smart design change, better animations, privacy features and more. While the Android 12 is yet to come for most smartphones, we already have leaks pouring in for Android 13. The leaked images show new features like clock layout, better notification management, and language selection for apps among other things. To find out, watch our latest video!