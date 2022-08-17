comscore apple-health-app-ios-8 | BGR India
Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

Android 13 brings to the plate a bunch of interesting features, including the ability to assign specific languages to different apps.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: August 17, 2022 7:58 PM IST

Google has rolled out the Android 13 update for the public. For Now, The new Android 13 update has only been announced for the Pixel phones, but soon it will be available for other Android phones as well. The Android 13 comes with a host of features not only for the phones but also for the tablets. Some of the features that users will get include extending app color theming to even more apps, language settings that can be set on an app level, improved privacy controls and even the ability to copy text and media from one Android device and paste it to another with just a click. Android 13 brings to the plate a bunch of interesting features, including the ability to assign specific languages to different apps. Earlier, users could only assign one language for all the apps present on the phone.

