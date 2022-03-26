comscore This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

Videos

Watch Next

Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video 2.5

News

Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video
Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video 1.53

News

Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video
Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video 1.52

News

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video
OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch 2.35

News

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

There is an app that has stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play.

Shruti Sharma   |    Published: March 26, 2022 4:16 PM IST

Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1Lakh Users Via Google Play- There is an app that has stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play. The app goes by the name ‘Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools’ and is no longer available for download. A Google spokesperson informed Bleeping Computer that the so-called malicious app has been delisted from the Play Store. However, users who still have the app installed on their smartphones should immediately delete it. Check out our latest video for more details.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video 2.39
How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know 2.05
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know
Flipkart Big Savings day sale on smart LED TV | Watch Video 5.16
Flipkart Big Savings day sale on smart LED TV | Watch Video
Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video 4.15
Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video
Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here 3.37
Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video 0.54
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video 1.29
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video 1.14
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video
Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch 1.38
Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch
Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here 1.58
Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here
Leaked ! Realme 9 5G May Have A Refreshed Design And 144Hz Display, Here's What You Can Expect - Checkout Video 1.41
Leaked ! Realme 9 5G May Have A Refreshed Design And 144Hz Display, Here's What You Can Expect - Checkout Video
WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note 1.18
WhatsApp Brings A New Update, Users Can Now Pause And Resume Audio While Recording A Voice Note
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts 1.16
Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts
MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India 6.21
MWC 2022 | Oppo coming up with superfast 150W fast charging | Major Announcements | BGR India
India's Largest OnePlus Experience Store is Live: Watch Details 1.37
India's Largest OnePlus Experience Store is Live: Watch Details
WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India 1.50
WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored