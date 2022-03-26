This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

There is an app that has stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play.

Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1Lakh Users Via Google Play- There is an app that has stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play. The app goes by the name ‘Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools’ and is no longer available for download. A Google spokesperson informed Bleeping Computer that the so-called malicious app has been delisted from the Play Store. However, users who still have the app installed on their smartphones should immediately delete it. Check out our latest video for more details.