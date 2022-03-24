Apple has confirmed that iOS 15.4 update is causing a battery drain issue.

Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There’s A Solution- Apple has confirmed that iOS 15.4 update is causing a battery drain issue. The battery drain is caused by apps that are adjusting to new software updates. According to Apple, it is common for apps to get adjusted to the newer operating system, and it usually takes around 48 hours. Post 48 hours, the iPhone should behave normally and will deliver normal battery life. For more details watch the videos.