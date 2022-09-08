comscore Apple AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched
  Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price

Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price



Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 8, 2022 2:22 AM IST

Apples much awaited event the Far Out Event just happened and im just very excited to share with you all the new Air pods pro 2 that have been launched at the event with similar design as previous but comes with some great new features and updates.
As Tim Cook describes, These are the most popular headphones in the world and our most popular model. And yes we can agree more to this.

Now lets quickly tell you about what these airpods will be offering us,

So Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 is coming with a new H2 chip, a custom amplifier. With ‘More detail and clarity’ it is what Apple is promising. Apple AirPods Pro 2 now supports Spatial Audio as well. It will also support personalised Spatial Audio based on your ear shape and size using the TrueDepth camera on the iPhone.  To add more They will also come with Touch control which will let users control volume with a light swipe up or down. If you lose the charging case, don’t worry you will be able to find it easily as well. Apple has now added a speaker to the case as well to ensure a sound is played if and when you lose it and that too much louder.

