Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

The new iPhone of the budget SE series will probably be called iPhone SE+ 5G. The phone may launch in the second half of April or early May. The iPhone SE+ 5G is expected to arrive alongside Apple’s new iPad Air model. There are speculations that both the devices can be powered by the company’s A15 Bionic chipset. To find out more, watch our latest video!