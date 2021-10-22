comscore Apple Devices face major Shortage Crisis | Know Why | BGR India | BGR India

Apple Devices face major Shortage Crisis | Know Why | BGR India

Apple's record setting holiday quarter is under threat and facing shortages across the world nearly every product, most notably iPhone 13.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 22, 2021 7:51 PM IST

Apple’s record setting holiday quarter is under threat and facing shortages across the world nearly every product, most notably iPhone 13. Getting your hands on new Apple products like the new MacBook Pro (2021) and AirPods 3 is expected to be difficult, but it is of particular note that Apple is also struggling to supply older products too which were also launched earlier this year. Watch this video to know the reason behind this shortage.

