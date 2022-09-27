comscore Apple Diwali Sale Begins 2022 Check Out Free Gifts Offered with iPhones
Apple Diwali Sale Begins, Check Out the Free Gifts Offered on Purchase of iPhones

During the sale Apple is expected to offer free AirPods with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Last year, the company offered free AirPods with the iPhone 12 and its mini version.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 27, 2022 2:45 PM IST

Apple Diwali Sale: Apple has recently announced that it will be hosting a Diwali sale on its official website in India. The company has confirmed that the sale offers will go live on September 26 which is today. While the company hasn’t revealed the details about the deals, it did say that there will be some limited-time period offers. Bit you must know that It will likely offer free gifts on the purchase of the iPhones. During the sale Apple is expected to offer free AirPods with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Last year, the company offered free AirPods with the iPhone 12 and its mini version.

