Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 new prices after iPhone 14 Launch

After launching the iPhone 14 series at the Apple’s far out event the company has slashed the prices of the old phones and discontinued the iPhone 11. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 have received a price cut in India, which is not surprising considering this happens every year.

The iPhone 13 will now cost you Rs 69,990 for the 128GB storage model. Though, you might get it at a much lower price during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale event. Both the sale events will likely kick off next week and will continue until the end of the month.

Let us tell you that There is an exchange offer of up to Rs 58,730 on Apple’s online website, which is available on some other iPhones too. The exchange amount is calculated on the basis of the phone’s condition and age.