Apple iOS 15.2 brings new feature to identify non-genuine iPhone parts

Apple has released a new iOS feature for its users. Apple iOS 15.2 freshly brings the “Parts and Service History” section with itself. This section falls under the Settings app that will allow users to see the service history of their device. The “Parts and Service History” will also identify if the components used for iPhones repair are genuine, or not! To find out more, watch our latest video.