Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event

Apple finally held its mega “Hi, Speed” event yesterday, and announced a bunch of new products alongside the 4 new iPhone 12 models. We had definitely expected the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max since long but the iPhone 12 mini was a bit of a surprise. Sure, there were leaks about it, but to see in launching officially on Apple Event, was one thing we did not want to miss.

The successor of last year’s affordable iPhone 11 is the new iPhone 12, but it’s not the new affordable model anymore. For 2020, the iPhone 12 affordable price tag is now stolen by a new Mini model – iPhone 12 mini. It starts at Rs 69,900, whereas the iPhone 12 will retail at starting Rs 79,990. Read everything about all new Apple iPhone 12 series on BGR India.