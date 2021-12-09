comscore Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent, here’s why | BGR India

Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent, here's why

Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent due to global chip shortage

Pavni Jain   |    Published: December 9, 2021 12:28 PM IST

According to the latest report, the production of Apple’s iPhone 13 smartphones dropped by 20 percent in September and October. The number is short by 20 percent in comparison of the previous plans. One major reason of the production drop-down is global chip shortage and supply chain disruptions. In fact, Chief Executive Tim Cook had told Reuters in October that the impact of supply chain challenges would be worse during the holiday sales quarter, than it was in the previous quarter. To find out more, watch our latest video!

