Apple launches Pride Edition 2022 Watch Bands and Watch Faces; To know more Watch the Video

Two Pride Edition Apple Watch bands

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: May 25, 2022 6:34 PM IST

Apple has released two Pride Edition Apple Watch bands, To show its support for the LGBTQ community and to celebrate Prime Month in June. This year’s Pride Edition Sport Loop features a colour gradient with the word “pride” woven directly into the band, as per Apple. Along with the bands, Apple is launching a new Shot on iPhone pride campaign on Instagram, which will spotlight the work of LGBTQ+ artists and figures throughout the world. “Through this unique design, members and allies of Apple’s LGBTQ+ creative community were motivated to produce a new expression of pride.” Apple adopted a Sport Loop design that is pleasant, sturdy, and customizable. Apple Pride Edition watch bands: Price and availability, you can get an Apple Pride Edition Sport Loop and a Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop for  Rs 3,799 roughly. The new Pride Edition bands are available for purchase on apple.com and in the Apple Store app starting today, and at Apple Store locations starting May 26. Nike.com will soon carry the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop. Any Apple Watch is compatible with the Pride Edition Sport Loop and the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop. The Pride Watch Face is available for download starting today, and it requires an Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.6, as well as an iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15.5 to use.

