Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones
  Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features

iOS 16 is a major iOS update and comes with tons of new features and security improvements.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 13, 2022 6:16 PM IST

Apple unveiled the new iOS 16 operating system for Apple iPhone users at the WWDC 2022 and now the tech giant has started to roll out iOS 16 on the smartphones. The iOS 16 is a major iOS update and comes with tons of new features and security improvements. To know how to download and install iOS 16 on you Apple iPhone, you can follow these steps:

Open Settings app on your Apple iPhone.

From the menu, tap on General.

At the top of the page, tap Software Update.

Once iOS 16 is available, you will be able to see it in the next page.

If it is available, tap on the install option on that page only.

Once you tap the install button, iOS 16 will download and install on your Apple iPhone.

