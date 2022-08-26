Apple is yet to reveal any of these details officially, so let’s hope the prices are at least at par with last year’s models.

Apple Event: Apple has finally sent an invite to launch new iPhones and several other hardware products. At the ‘Far Out’ event, it is expected to launch the new iPhone 14 series or whatever Apple may officially decide to call the iPhone 13 series successor. In addition, the tech giant is also expected to launch new Apple Watch Series and new iPad models. The company has been hosting virtually since the start of the pandemic. However, starting with the WWDC 2022 event, the company started hosting events for select media and groups. The upcoming event is expected to be the same. Alternatively, the company will host the event live on its YouTube and other social media platforms. The iPhone 14 Max is expected to bring the goodness of Pro and vanilla models. It is tipped to come with a larger 6.7-inch display just like the iPhone 14 Pro Max with an affordable price tag. As per the rumours The Pro models the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be slightly more expensive and are expected to be priced starting at around $1000. Apple is yet to reveal any of these details officially, so let’s hope the prices are at least at par with last year’s models.