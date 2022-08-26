comscore How to install Android L on Nexus 5 and Nexus 7 now: Step-by-step guide | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More

Videos

Watch Next

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details 1.29

News

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details
Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details 1.29

News

Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details
OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More 1.25

News

OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More
WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! Now Users Will be Able to See Status From the Chat List 1.13

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert !! Now Users Will be Able to See Status From the Chat List

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More

Apple is yet to reveal any of these details officially, so let’s hope the prices are at least at par with last year’s models.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: August 26, 2022 1:32 PM IST

Apple Event: Apple has finally sent an invite to launch new iPhones and several other hardware products. At the ‘Far Out’ event, it is expected to launch the new iPhone 14 series or whatever Apple may officially decide to call the iPhone 13 series successor. In addition, the tech giant is also expected to launch new Apple Watch Series and new iPad models. The company has been hosting virtually since the start of the pandemic. However, starting with the WWDC 2022 event, the company started hosting events for select media and groups. The upcoming event is expected to be the same. Alternatively, the company will host the event live on its YouTube and other social media platforms. The iPhone 14 Max is expected to bring the goodness of Pro and vanilla models. It is tipped to come with a larger 6.7-inch display just like the iPhone 14 Pro Max with an affordable price tag. As per the rumours The Pro models the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be slightly more expensive and are expected to be priced starting at around $1000. Apple is yet to reveal any of these details officially, so let’s hope the prices are at least at par with last year’s models.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks