Every Year Apple in the first part of September hosts it much awaited apple event, might be targeting a September 7 date for its next product launch event. According to the renowned sources, the news regarding the upcoming Apple event was shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. As with the company’s other events that have taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan is for this event to be streamed online, Gurman reported. At the show, Apple is rumored to announce the iPhone 14 lineup, which is expected to include: the base iPhone 14, a new big-screened iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Pro, and an iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro phones may be getting some of the flashier upgrades, as they’re rumoured to lose the notch in favour of a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout, gain an always-on display, and have the next-generation A-series processor, as per The Verge. At the event, Apple is also rumoured to announce updates to the Apple Watch, including a new higher-end rugged model and a revised Apple Watch SE.