Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

Tech giant Apple becomes the first ever company to reach the three trillion dollars market capitalization mark. According to latest reports, the company noted a record high of $182.88 on Monday. Thanks to investors’ confidence that Apple will keep on releasing best-selling products like iPhone and MacBook. Furthermore, the iPhone maker wants to enter new markets such as automated cars and virtual reality. On the closing, it was noted that Apple’s market cap is at a $2.99 trillion mark. Apple has shared a $2 trillion mark earlier with Microsoft. Other tech companies including Google, Amazon and Tesla are at a $1 trillion mark currently. Find out more in the video!