Missing HomePod by Apple Don’t you worry now because your prayers if you done any regarding the homepod have been answered now as from the recent news Apple is planning to bring back its original HomePod that too in a brand new avatar, along with a fresh HomePod mini smart home speaker in early 2023. YES ITS true !! Apple analysts Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Following the discontinuation of the larger HomePod in March 2021, the company is expected to bring it back in the first quarter of next year. According to Kuo, smart speakers are “undoubtedly one of the essential elements of the home ecosystem. In other news, Apple is also reportedly working on several other “Home” products, including a device that combines a HomePod with an Apple TV and a FaceTime camera.