Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

Apple is rumoured to launch its first AR headset in 2022, i.e. next year. While the headset launch is set for 2022, its availability may be delayed.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: December 2, 2021 6:04 PM IST

Apple is rumoured to launch its first AR headset in 2022, i.e. next year. While the headset launch is set for 2022, its availability may be delayed. Past reports suggest that Apple’s AR headset is likely to launch sometime in the fourth quarter of next year. In addition, Gurman also believes that Apple is developing short- and long-distance wireless charging. “It (Apple) imagines a future where all of Apple’s major devices can charge each other. Imagine an iPad charging an iPhone and then that iPhone charging AirPods or an Apple Watch,” Gurman adds. Apple has not yet unveiled reverse wireless charging support on any of its devices.

