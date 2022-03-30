comscore | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

Videos

Watch Next

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video 1.44

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone 3.14

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform 1.5

News

WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform
Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price 2.25

News

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

Any device that has been reported as missing and placed on the GSMA Device Registry will no longer be eligible for service.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: March 30, 2022 7:00 PM IST

Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers can now decline customers any repairs on iPhones that have been reported as stolen or missing. Any device that has been reported as missing and placed on the GSMA Device Registry will no longer be eligible for service.

Apple’s new policy is aimed at preventing its technicians and authorised service providers from repairing a device that may have fallen in the wrong hands. It builds on top of the company’s existing policy as a part of which Apple Stores and authorised Apple service centres can deny servicing a device that has been put in the Lost Mode via the company’s Find My app.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video 1.48
WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video
This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video 1.16
This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video
Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video 2.5
Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video
Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video 1.53
Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video
Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video 1.52
Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video
OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch 2.35
OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video 2.39
How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know 2.05
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know
Flipkart Big Savings day sale on smart LED TV | Watch Video 5.16
Flipkart Big Savings day sale on smart LED TV | Watch Video
Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video 4.15
Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video
Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here 3.37
Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video 0.54
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video 1.29
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video 1.14
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video
Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch 1.38
Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch
Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here 1.58
Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored