Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers can now decline customers any repairs on iPhones that have been reported as stolen or missing. Any device that has been reported as missing and placed on the GSMA Device Registry will no longer be eligible for service.

Apple’s new policy is aimed at preventing its technicians and authorised service providers from repairing a device that may have fallen in the wrong hands. It builds on top of the company’s existing policy as a part of which Apple Stores and authorised Apple service centres can deny servicing a device that has been put in the Lost Mode via the company’s Find My app.