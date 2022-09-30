comscore Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022 Know Why

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?

The cited source claims that Apple dropped plans to host a new event in October because Apple doesn’t have enough devices in the kitty right now to hold a proper event.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 30, 2022 5:16 PM IST

It looks like Apple is planning to not host another event this year, considering it has already announced a number of new products this year. Though, there are a few devices that it was expected to unveil at an event in October. Apple holds its iPhone 14 event earlier this month, but it didn’t announce new iPads and Macs. But, this doesn’t mean that Apple won’t add more new products to its portfolio in 2022. Apple is expected to launch a new iPad Pro with Apple’s M2 processor. Apart from the Pro model, it is also said to announce an entry-level iPad version with a new design. Apple was previously rumoured to introduce three Macs at an October event, but these might be unveiled separately. The Mac Mini, Mac Pro, and MacBook Pro are expected to arrive this year. The cited source claims that Apple dropped plans to host a new event in October because Apple doesn’t have enough devices in the kitty right now to hold a proper event. The new Macs are said to use Apple’s M2 Pro or M2 Max processors.

