comscore Apple Unleashed Event 2021: MacBook Prices and Samsung Takes a Dig At Apple | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Apple Unleashed Event 2021: MacBook Prices and Samsung Takes a Dig At Apple

Videos

Watch Next

Flipkart Offers Great Offers and Discounts on POCO Smartphones, BGR India 2.48

News

Flipkart Offers Great Offers and Discounts on POCO Smartphones, BGR India
Apple Unleashed Event Under 5 minutes: MacBook Pro, AirPods and HomePod Mini launched 4.58

News

Apple Unleashed Event Under 5 minutes: MacBook Pro, AirPods and HomePod Mini launched
iPhone 12 available during Flipkart Big Diwali Day Sale with Rs 11,000 discount #FestiveBuyingGuide 2.32

News

iPhone 12 available during Flipkart Big Diwali Day Sale with Rs 11,000 discount #FestiveBuyingGuide
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Expected specs, features, price 3.23

News

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Expected specs, features, price

Apple Unleashed Event 2021: MacBook Prices and Samsung Takes a Dig At Apple

Apple October 2021 ‘Unleashed event’ recently happened where the key highlight of the event was the new MacBook Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch variants powered by the new M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max chipset.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 20, 2021 5:41 PM IST

Apple October 2021 ‘Unleashed event’ recently happened where the key highlight of the event was the new MacBook Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch variants powered by the new M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max chipset. The newly launched MacBook Pro series has a new design, though the display has a notch as well. They are powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset. Apple also showcased the new AirPods 3 with a redesign, which is similar to the AirPods Pro. Watch this video to See how Samsung reacts to the launch event.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored