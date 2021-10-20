Apple Unleashed Event 2021: MacBook Prices and Samsung Takes a Dig At Apple

Apple October 2021 ‘Unleashed event’ recently happened where the key highlight of the event was the new MacBook Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch variants powered by the new M1 Pro and M1 Pro Max chipset.

The newly launched MacBook Pro series has a new design, though the display has a notch as well. They are powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset. Apple also showcased the new AirPods 3 with a redesign, which is similar to the AirPods Pro. Watch this video to See how Samsung reacts to the launch event.