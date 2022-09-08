Lets quickly talk about the Apple Watch 8 Series. Well The Watch comes very well improved and updated features.

Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch Series 8 Launched

Hey Guys the much awaited Apple’s Far Out Event Finally Happened and we just cant hold our Excitement on the newly launched Devices. Lets quickly talk about the Apple Watch 8 Series. Well The Watch comes very well improved and updated features. It looks a lot like Apple Watch Series 7. It looks like the Apple Watch Series 8 will be able to detect if you’re in a car crash. Apple is relying on a host of sensors in the watch and its special algorithm to help detect these crashes in vehicles such as cars, trucks and SUVs. It only works when you are driving. Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, which the company says will allow for much more advanced cycle tracking, including ovulation information. New automatic retrospective ovulation notifications could apparently help those who are trying to conceive.