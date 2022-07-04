The report highlights that the readings might not be accurate, but Apple's smartwatch could help in encouraging users to talk to a doctor or use a thermometer if it detects an unusual spike which is going to be one very useful feature for a user.

Apple’s upcoming Watch 8 series might be able to tell if a user has a fever or not. According to notable Apple analyst and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the latest Watch Series 8 and the rumoured “rugged smartwatch for extreme sports athletes” will get a body temperature sensor to monitor spikes in body temperatures. The report highlights that the readings might not be accurate, but Apple’s smartwatch could help in encouraging users to talk to a doctor or use a thermometer if it detects an unusual spike which is going to be one very useful feature for a user.

The report also highlights that the body temperature sensor may not feature in the Apple Watch SE 2022 – an affordable version of Apple’s premium smartwatches. In terms of processing power, it is reported that the latest models will get a new proprietary chipset, dubbed, S8, though it might not be substantially different from S7, which features in the Watch 7 series. This essentially means that the S8 will be similar to the S6 chipset, as its successor came with minor tweaks in terms of processing power. Gurman notes that this year’s “Apple Watch is expected to retain the same general processing performance for the third year in a row — something that’s never happened before either”.