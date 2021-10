Apple will launch MacBook Pro with M1X chipset on October 18

Apple has confirmed its ‘Unleashed’ Apple Event for October 18. It is suspected that the company will launch the new 14-inch as well as 16-inch MacBook Pro models at the event. The upcoming MacBook Pro models will most likely be powered by M1X chipset. The M1X chipset is said to be the successor of last year’s launched M1 chipset. Anyway, to find out more on what to expect at the forthcoming Apple Event, watch our latest video!