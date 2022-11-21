Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details

The internet is flooded with rumours that state that Apple has been working on a foldable device which is expected to be called as iPhone Flip, which will be the first-ever flip smartphone from the company.

Foldable iPhone is a hot topic right now. Not to mention that intrepid engineers merged an iPhone X with a Motorola Razr to make a DIY foldable iPhone that actually works. Reports say that while Apple is developing tech for foldable devices, it might make a foldable iPad or Mac before the foldable iPhone arrives. That is, if it makes a foldable iPhone at all. The traditional iPhones are still selling incredibly well, after all. The internet is flooded with rumours that state that Apple has been working on a foldable device which is expected to be called as iPhone Flip, which will be the first-ever flip smartphone from the company.