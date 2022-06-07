comscore Apple’s WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details

Videos

Watch Next

How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more 1.39

News

How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more
WhatsApp's upcoming undo button will allow you to recover accidentally deleted chats 2.3

News

WhatsApp's upcoming undo button will allow you to recover accidentally deleted chats
Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon 1.42

News

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon
Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more 1.30

News

Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more

Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details

Apple's WWDC keynote is starting with iOS 16. And yes, as predicted, the lock screen is getting a major revamp. Users will now be able to customise the Lock screen from colour filter to the font for the time to the picture, all with just a long press.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: June 7, 2022 9:17 AM IST

The Much awaited WWDC 2022 that is Worldwide developers conference just took place and apple has a lot to offer and that is what this video is all about

Apple’s WWDC keynote has begun. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook  addressed on stage talking about the recent developments that they have made in the IOS 16 but first of all lets talk about WWDC event that has designed to support the developer community better, that’s what he talked about. He showed light on how Apple is hosting Tech Talks for developers to help them better understand its products. Apple has also launched a developer academy for women in Saudi Arabia as well. ‘We expect millions of developers to join us this year as well,’ he says. Apple has over 34 million app developers. All of the sessions at WWDC will be available to developers for free.

Apple WWDC 2022: Kicked off with iOS 16

Apple’s WWDC keynote is starting with iOS 16. And yes, as predicted, the lock screen is getting a major revamp. Users will now be able to customise the Lock screen from colour filter to the font for the time to the picture, all with just a long press. To make it better now apple will let you customize Any element of the lock screen. Also Users will be able to add widgets as well to lock screen. This is giving off very Android 13 vibes, especially the ability to customise fonts, colour themes, which is something Google is also offering now. Lock screen in iOS 16 will also come with some suggested photos. Users can create custom Lock Screens and switch between them. Isn’t that super cool.

Lockscreen to get ‘Live Screen activity’

Lock screen will also get a new ‘Live screen’ features,  Widgets can now be placed to the lock screen on iOS 16. There’s also a new ‘Focus’ filter where users can filter out notifications from apps they might not need always.

SharePlay coming to Messages

SharePlay is also coming to Messages as well. Now users will be able to watch shared content on Messages as well as it was was announced for facetime last year.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from 2.05
Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from "disruptive" websites soon
TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know 2.10
TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details 1.26
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
Xiaomi 11T Pro ,Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and more, Check out the Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 3.59
Xiaomi 11T Pro ,Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and more, Check out the Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 40,000
iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature an always-on Display, Watch Video to know more 2.51
iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature an always-on Display, Watch Video to know more
Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts 2.10
Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts
Instagram '1 Minute Music' tracks launched in India to make longer Reels Watch Video to know more 1.29
Instagram '1 Minute Music' tracks launched in India to make longer Reels Watch Video to know more
New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details 3.8
New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details
Twitter launched 1.56
Twitter launched "Twitter Create" mini site to promote monetization opportunities for creators
Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video 1.55
Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video
New 3D avatars have been added to Facebook, Messenger and Instagram to know more watch the video 1.55
New 3D avatars have been added to Facebook, Messenger and Instagram to know more watch the video
Government hackers can now break into Chrome and Android using the new Predator Spyware, to know more watch the video 2.25
Government hackers can now break into Chrome and Android using the new Predator Spyware, to know more watch the video
Apple launches Pride Edition 2022 Watch Bands and Watch Faces; To know more Watch the Video 2.02
Apple launches Pride Edition 2022 Watch Bands and Watch Faces; To know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp will now let you dowload Adharcard, PAN card and so on, Watch video to know more details 2.35
WhatsApp will now let you dowload Adharcard, PAN card and so on, Watch video to know more details
Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and 2.2
Instagram's new look includes a new typeface and "new vibrancy", watch video to know the details
Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details 1.28
Realme’s C30 Budget Smartphone Tipped to launch In India Soon; Watch video to know the details

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks