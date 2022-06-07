Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details

Apple's WWDC keynote is starting with iOS 16. And yes, as predicted, the lock screen is getting a major revamp. Users will now be able to customise the Lock screen from colour filter to the font for the time to the picture, all with just a long press.

The Much awaited WWDC 2022 that is Worldwide developers conference just took place and apple has a lot to offer and that is what this video is all about

Apple’s WWDC keynote has begun. Apple’s CEO Tim Cook addressed on stage talking about the recent developments that they have made in the IOS 16 but first of all lets talk about WWDC event that has designed to support the developer community better, that’s what he talked about. He showed light on how Apple is hosting Tech Talks for developers to help them better understand its products. Apple has also launched a developer academy for women in Saudi Arabia as well. ‘We expect millions of developers to join us this year as well,’ he says. Apple has over 34 million app developers. All of the sessions at WWDC will be available to developers for free.

Apple WWDC 2022: Kicked off with iOS 16

Apple’s WWDC keynote is starting with iOS 16. And yes, as predicted, the lock screen is getting a major revamp. Users will now be able to customise the Lock screen from colour filter to the font for the time to the picture, all with just a long press. To make it better now apple will let you customize Any element of the lock screen. Also Users will be able to add widgets as well to lock screen. This is giving off very Android 13 vibes, especially the ability to customise fonts, colour themes, which is something Google is also offering now. Lock screen in iOS 16 will also come with some suggested photos. Users can create custom Lock Screens and switch between them. Isn’t that super cool.

Lockscreen to get ‘Live Screen activity’

Lock screen will also get a new ‘Live screen’ features, Widgets can now be placed to the lock screen on iOS 16. There’s also a new ‘Focus’ filter where users can filter out notifications from apps they might not need always.

SharePlay coming to Messages

SharePlay is also coming to Messages as well. Now users will be able to watch shared content on Messages as well as it was was announced for facetime last year.