Apple recently announced about its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an all-online format that the event will take place from June 6-10. The upcoming Apple event for developers will be hosted virtually, where we will get a glimpse of the new iOS 16 features that will be released later this year for the iPhone 14 series and other models. Apple typically showcases the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create apps and interactive experiences. At WWDC 2022, Apple will showcase the new iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, tvOS 16, etc. at the event.