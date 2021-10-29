comscore Asus ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop available with Rs 38,000 discount in Flipkart Diwali Sale | BGR India
  • Asus ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop available with Rs 38,000 discount in Flipkart Diwali Sale

Pavni Jain   |    Published: October 29, 2021 8:53 PM IST

Flipkart is hosting its Big Diwali sale till November 3. In the sale, Asus is giving discounts and offers on a variety of products. Users can buy gaming laptops from ROG Zephyrus, ROG Strix, and ROG Series. In this video, we suggest buying an Asus ROG Flow X13 laptop which comes with a 13.4-inch LCD glossy display and 120Hz Refresh Rate. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU and is priced at Rs 1,24,990 after the discount. Find out more in our latest video!

