Asus ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop available with Rs 38,000 discount in Flipkart Diwali Sale

Asus ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop available with Rs 38000 discount in Flipkart sale

Flipkart is hosting its Big Diwali sale till November 3. In the sale, Asus is giving discounts and offers on a variety of products. Users can buy gaming laptops from ROG Zephyrus, ROG Strix, and ROG Series. In this video, we suggest buying an Asus ROG Flow X13 laptop which comes with a 13.4-inch LCD glossy display and 120Hz Refresh Rate. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU and is priced at Rs 1,24,990 after the discount. Find out more in our latest video!