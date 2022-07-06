The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro have 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and two USB Type-C ports for connectivity. The phones include two Dirac-tuned 5-magnet 12x16 Super Linear speakers.

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro is launched. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powering the two gaming smartphones is paired with up to 18GB of RAM. The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro sport, which have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and exclusive ROG tuning technology. Both handsets come with a 6,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup. The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are priced in India at Rs. 71,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The single 18GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro costs Rs. 89,999. The Asus ROG Phone 6 and the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro share many specifications. ROG UI, which is based on Android 12, is used on the dual-SIM smartphones. Both phones have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz, a touch sampling rate of 720Hz, a response time of 1ms, a touch latency of 23ms, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of up to 1200 nits. Both gaming smartphones feature 2.5D curved glass with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, as well as a Pixelworks i6 processor and display. In both smartphones, Asus has included the GameCool 6 cooling system. It includes a redesigned, 360-degree CPU cooling system that is more efficient at dissipating heat. The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both have three rear cameras. They have 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensors, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle cameras with a field of view of 125 degrees, and 5-megapixel macro cameras. The smartphones have 12-megapixel cameras for selfies and video calls. The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro have 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and two USB Type-C ports for connectivity. The phones include two Dirac-tuned 5-magnet 12×16 Super Linear speakers. Both phones have an IPX4 water resistance rating.