Ather 450X First Look

Ather Energy, one of the first electric vehicle manufacturer has just launched its latest electric scooter in India. This new electric scooter, the Ather 450X is the upgraded version of the Ather 450. The upgraded version comes 1.5 years after the launch of the original scooter. Ather will also start shipping its latest electric scooter from July 2020. As part of the launch, the company shared important details about the 450X. These include specifications, improvements over the 450, and pricing details. The company is planning to expand the brand across India with the Ather 450X. In the meantime, here is our first look at the Ather 450X electric scooter.