comscore Ather 450X First Look | BGR India

Ather 450X First Look

News

The Ather 450X is the upgraded version of the Ather 450 with a revamped design, improved range and more power. Here is our first look at the Ather 450X electric scooter.

  • Published: January 29, 2020 7:41 PM IST

Ather Energy, one of the first electric vehicle manufacturer has just launched its latest electric scooter in India. This new electric scooter, the Ather 450X is the upgraded version of the Ather 450. The upgraded version comes 1.5 years after the launch of the original scooter. Ather will also start shipping its latest electric scooter from July 2020. As part of the launch, the company shared important details about the 450X. These include specifications, improvements over the 450, and pricing details. The company is planning to expand the brand across India with the Ather 450X. In the meantime, here is our first look at the Ather 450X electric scooter.

  • Published Date: January 29, 2020 7:41 PM IST

Featured Videos

Top laptops Asus will launch in India in 2020
04:10
Hands On
Top laptops Asus will launch in India in 2020
Oppo F15 Review
04:13

Reviews

Oppo F15 Review
Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020
04:17

Features

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020
How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp
02:25

Hands On

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp

Reviews

Oppo F15 Review
04:13

Oppo F15 Review

Tecno Smart Go Plus Review

Tecno Smart Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review
04:29

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review
5:15

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

News

Ather 450X First Look
3:58

Ather 450X First Look

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019
2:00

Top 5 Announcements from Microsoft Surface Event 2019

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements
1:18

Google Pixel Event: Top 5 announcements

Hands On

Top laptops Asus will launch in India in 2020
04:10

Top laptops Asus will launch in India in 2020

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp
02:25

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp

Oppo F15 First Impressions
03:51

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha
3:34

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha

Features

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020
04:17

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI: A look at new features

Realme UI: A look at new features

Best laptops launched at CES 2020
3:40

Best laptops launched at CES 2020