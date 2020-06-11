The budget TV segment has picked up immensely in the recent past. It has gotten smarter TVs with at cheaper prices.

The budget TV segment has picked up immensely in the recent past. It has gotten smarter TVs with at cheaper prices and brings OTT apps and streaming content from popular players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar and more without the need of an external device. Now the segment has many better options from Xiaomi, Realme, Vu, iFFalcon, TCL, Thomson, Thoshiba and more. With the new kind of Smart Android TVs, we thought of putting “Best Budget Smart TVs” that you can buy right now in India. The smart televisions are itself so affordable that you might not need any Fire TV stick, Mi Box , Google Chromcast or any other streaming device.