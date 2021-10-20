comscore Best wired earphones with mic available only for Rs 299 at Amazon sale | BGR India

Best wired earphones with mic available only for Rs 299 at Amazon sale

Pavni Jain   |    Published: October 20, 2021 9:27 PM IST

You can buy a pair of good wired earphones for as low as Rs 299 from Amazon’s on-going sale in India. The e-commerce giant is offering crazy discounts on a variety of products including audio products. This is why, in our latest video we suggest buying Boat Bassheads 100 for Rs 299 which comes with decent specs and features. The Boat Bassheads 100 features 10mm dynamic drivers, in-line microphone, and compatibility with all 3.5mm jack devices, among other things.

