Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

"Your favourite shopping festival - Big Diwali Sale Starts from 11th - 16th October 2022 and sale begins early for plus members from 10th October .

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 11, 2022 4:51 PM IST

Flipkart Big Diwali sale has officially started from October 11. Those who missed the recently conducted Flipkart Big Billion Days and Dusshera sale, still have an opportunity to grab their favourite Smartphone during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale that will run till October 16. “Your favourite shopping festival – Big Diwali Sale Starts from 11th – 16th October 2022 and sale begins early for plus members from 10th October . Brace yourself for unbelievable offers on multiple products. Mobiles, Laptops, TVs, Home Appliances, Clothing, Home Decor, Furniture, Beauty, Books and more will be up for grabs at jaw-dropping prices,” the e-tailer said.

