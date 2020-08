Check out the top tech news from this week, all in one place.

Check out the latest happenings in the world of technology from this week. Xiaomi is reportedly working on two new smart lifestyle products to launch in India. Blackberry could soon be making a return to the smartphone market; Apple reportedly to hire 10,000 staff members at its Karnataka plant, Realme teases the X7 series and Samsung brings its latest wearables to India.