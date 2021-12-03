comscore Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India | BGR India
  Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

Bounce, which is India's first swappable battery scooter maker has launched its first-ever EV Infinity E1 in India recently, offering ‘Battery as a service’ option – the first of its kind in the Indian market.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: December 3, 2021 4:39 PM IST

Bounce, which is India’s first swappable battery scooter maker has launched its first-ever EV Infinity E1 in India recently, offering ‘Battery as a service’ option – the first of its kind in the Indian market. The scooter with battery and charger is priced at Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom) and the price for the scooter with Battery-as-a-Service is priced at Rs 45,099 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). A buyer for scooter with no battery can opt for a subscription to Battery-as-a-Service. Customers can now pre-book the scooter at Rs 499 which is refundable. Watch this video to know more.

