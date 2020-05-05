comscore Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look | BGR India

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

The latest update with the name “Once Upon a Time in Rust” brings Season 6 along with the new Battle Pass. Let’s take a closer look at everything new in the update.

  • Published: May 5, 2020 10:42 PM IST

TiMi Studios recently launched a new update for Call of Duty: Mobile, one of the most popular battle royale smartphone games. The latest update with the name “Once Upon a Time in Rust” brings Season 6 along with the new Battle Pass. In addition, we also get a new western theme style along with multiple additions and changes. These include new maps, new characters, new game modes, in-game UI revamps, and improved progression system. The developer is also spacing out the roll-out of new features. Let’s take a closer look at everything new in the update.

