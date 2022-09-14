iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 12 and other smartphones will be available at a huge discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022.

Flipkart has revealed the dates of the annual Big Billion Days sale 2022. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 will begin on September 23 and it will end on September 30. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin on the same day as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. The annual Flipkart sale comes with huge discounts on top brands. iPhone 13, Apple iPhone 12 and other smartphones will be available at a huge discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for the Big Billion Days sale 2022. This means buyers using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale.