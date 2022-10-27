comscore Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sale 2022 check out the Offers and Deals
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • iPhone 13 to Samsung Smartphones, Check out the Deals on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sale 2022

Videos

Watch Next

Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Launched, Check out the Features and Price 2.09

News

Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Launched, Check out the Features and Price
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Image Blurr Tool Now Available, Watch Video For Details 2.1

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Image Blurr Tool Now Available, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Expected Features that you must know, Watch Video 3.8

News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Expected Features that you must know, Watch Video
Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price 2.47

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

iPhone 13 to Samsung Smartphones, Check out the Deals on Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sale 2022

As the name suggests, the event is aimed at customers planning to upgrade or buy a new smartphone. The Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is live in India, and it will go on till October 28.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 27, 2022 10:04 PM IST

Amazon is back with another sale event, which is the Smartphone Upgrade Days sale, days after the conclusion of its Great Indian Festival sale. As the name suggests, the event is aimed at customers planning to upgrade or buy a new smartphone. The Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is live in India, and it will go on till October 28.

Amazon has also set up a dedicated section that highlights that customers with HDFC cards can enjoy a no-cost EMI payment option. Some smartphones by OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung and iQoo are also available with temporary price cuts bundled with bank offers.

the company says customers can enjoy a 10 per cent instant discount using AU Bank, Federal Bank, and RBL Bank credit cards till October 28 and Axis Bank credit card till October 26. Customers can also avail 10 per cent discount, up to Rs 750 on credit cards on Smartphones for a minimum transaction of INR 5,000.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks