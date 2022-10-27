As the name suggests, the event is aimed at customers planning to upgrade or buy a new smartphone. The Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is live in India, and it will go on till October 28.

Amazon is back with another sale event, which is the Smartphone Upgrade Days sale, days after the conclusion of its Great Indian Festival sale. As the name suggests, the event is aimed at customers planning to upgrade or buy a new smartphone. The Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is live in India, and it will go on till October 28.

Amazon has also set up a dedicated section that highlights that customers with HDFC cards can enjoy a no-cost EMI payment option. Some smartphones by OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung and iQoo are also available with temporary price cuts bundled with bank offers.

the company says customers can enjoy a 10 per cent instant discount using AU Bank, Federal Bank, and RBL Bank credit cards till October 28 and Axis Bank credit card till October 26. Customers can also avail 10 per cent discount, up to Rs 750 on credit cards on Smartphones for a minimum transaction of INR 5,000.