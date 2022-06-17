comscore Air force launches 3G network | BGR India
  • Children may be Spied by Games like Candy Crush and Angry Bird to Know more Watch the Video

Children may be Spied by Games like Candy Crush and Angry Bird to Know more Watch the Video

Popular games like Candy Crush, Angry Birds and others have been discovered spying on your kids

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: June 17, 2022 6:56 PM IST

According to the most recent research by a security website, Apps like Angry Birds and Candy Crush gather and transmit user personal data to the advertising sector. Popular games like Candy Crush, Angry Birds and others have been discovered spying on your kids. Most kids spend the majority of their time playing games on mobile phones because they have easy access to them. Young people who become addicted to mobile gaming run the risk of many negative consequences. According to the most recent research by a security website, users personal information is collected and sent by games to the advertising sector. According to a survey, the majority of gaming apps on iOS and Android exchange data with the advertising sector. When children use the apps games like Angry Birds 2 spy on them, The Candy Crush Saga app revealed a similar phenomenon. The apps track children’s general locations and route them to businesses looking for customers with similar interests. The apps even market the data they’ve gathered to third parties. The business subsequently monitored more than 3,91,000 kid-targeted apps in the Apple and Google Play Stores. These signals include the app’s category, sub-category, content rating, and contextual signals, specifically child-related keywords in the app’s title or description. More than 8% of Apple App Store apps and 7% of Google Play Store apps are aimed towards children. The personal information of users may be accessible in about 40% of mobile apps targeted towards children. According to the study, personal information is 42% more likely to be shared with advertising on apps targeted toward children. Over 12,000 child-targeted apps may have access to user data without any apparent privacy policies.

