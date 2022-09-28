comscore Critical Vulnerability Bug Fixed Users to Update WhatsApp Immediately
  WhatsApp Update Alert: Critical Vulnerability Bug Fixed, Users to Update the App Immediately

WhatsApp Update Alert: Critical Vulnerability Bug Fixed, Users to Update the App Immediately

It is said that the "critical" bug would have allowed attackers exploit a code error known as an integer overflow and let them execute their own code on a user's smartphone after sending a specially crafted video call.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 28, 2022 6:26 PM IST

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform whatsApp has recently published details of a “critical” vulnerability, which has been patched in a newer version of the app. So, WhatsApp users still on an older version of the app are requested to immediately update the application. Because WhatsApp has shared details of a critical “security bug” affecting its Android app that could allow attackers to remotely plant malware on users’ phones during video calls. The messaging app mentioned the details of a critical vulnerability, known as CVE-2022-36934 with a severity rating of 9.8 out of 10, described by WhatsApp as an integer overflow bug.

