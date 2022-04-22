Dizo Watch S Launched in India, watch this video to know its Price and Features

The Dizo Watch S also supports over 150 watch faces that offer personalisation to match your preferences and style.

Dizo Watch S was launched in India. This new smartwatch comes in a rectangular design and features a curved body. It is equipped with a metal frame and has compatibility with devices running on Android and iOS. It is also loaded with more than 110 sports modes and supports 24×7 heart rate and sleep monitoring. The Dizo Watch S also supports over 150 watch faces that offer personalisation to match your preferences and style. Watch this video to know its price and features.