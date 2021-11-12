e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

e-Amrit is a web portal launched by the Indian government on November 10 to impart knowledge on electric vehicles (EVs). The platform is said to be a one-stop destination for all information on electric vehicles — busting myths around the adoption of EVs, their purchase, investment opportunities, policies and subsidies. It has been developed and hosted by NITI Aayog under a collaborative knowledge exchange programme with the UK government. To find out more, watch our latest video!