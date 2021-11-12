comscore e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone? 1.37

News

How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?
Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2 5.29

News

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2
Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students 1.38

News

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students
Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price 2.6

News

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

Pavni Jain   |    Published: November 12, 2021 5:46 PM IST

e-Amrit is a web portal launched by the Indian government on November 10 to impart knowledge on electric vehicles (EVs). The platform is said to be a one-stop destination for all information on electric vehicles — busting myths around the adoption of EVs, their purchase, investment opportunities, policies and subsidies. It has been developed and hosted by NITI Aayog under a collaborative knowledge exchange programme with the UK government. To find out more, watch our latest video!

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored