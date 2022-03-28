Sometimes, there can be a high data usage while making WhatsApp phone calls/video calls, which sucks most of our daily data limit. So, in this video, we will be giving you a step by step explanation on how to reduce mobile data usage during WhatsApp calls for both Android and iOS. Checkout video.

WhatsApp Tips: Popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is loaded with cool and latest features to enhance users experience. The addition of these super reliable features is what makes it one of the most widely used messaging application globally. Not just texting, sharing data pictures and videos, it is also used for calling. But sometimes, there can be a high data usage while making WhatsApp phone calls/video calls, which juices out most of our daily data limit. So, in this video, we will be giving you a step by step explanation on how to reduce mobile data usage during WhatsApp calls for both Android and iOS. Checkout the video.