Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Everything you need to know about newly launched Mi Mix 4!

Xiaomi has revealed the Mi MIX 4 in China with another breakthrough display tech present. A Snapdragon 888+, 108MP HMX camera sensor, and more are present.

Xiaomi has reserved the MIX series for display-related innovations and five years later, it has got something refreshing in the Mi MIX 4. After fighting display bezels with clever chip packaging and slider arrangements, Xiaomi has now figured out a way to cleanly hide the front camera under the display (so says the company). The result is a phone that looks no different than the MIX 3 from the front but packs interesting tech inside.

Before you get your hopes high, Xiaomi has only released the Mi MIX 4 in China so far at a starting price of CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 57,000). The phone will go on sale in China on August 16 and Xiaomi is yet to comment on global availability. However, with phones like the Mi 11 Ultra making it to India and other markets, there’s a possibility of Xiaomi considering this for our shores. In this video, we show you everything that you need to know about the Mi MIX 4.