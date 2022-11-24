if anyone under the age of 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) joins Facebook or Instagram, then their account will be defaulted into more private settings.

Meta recently announced that the new privacy tools will protect young people from harm and will create safe, age-appropriate experiences for them on Facebook and Instagram. From now on, if anyone under the age of 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) joins Facebook or Instagram, then their account will be defaulted into more private settings. “We’re now testing ways to protect teens from messaging suspicious adults they aren’t connected to, and we won’t show them in teens’ People You May Know recommendations,” Meta announced in its blog posts.