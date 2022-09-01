comscore Facebook Shuts Down its Standalone Gaming App
  • Facebook Shuts Down its Standalone Gaming App From Oct 28, 2022; Know The Reason Why ?

Facebook Shuts Down its Standalone Gaming App From Oct 28, 2022; Know The Reason Why ?

Facebook Gaming app was launched in April 2020 to let users watch their favourite streamers, play instant games and take part in gaming groups.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 1, 2022 6:45 PM IST

Meta has recently announced that the Facebook Gaming app for iOS and Android will no longer be available from October 28 this year. The tech giant did not reveal what is the reason behind shutting down the standalone gaming app. ‘Despite this news, our mission to connect players, fans and creators with the games they love hasn’t changed, and you`ll still be able to find your games, streamers and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app,” “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you`ve done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app first launched,” the banner in the site posted. For those who are unaware, the Facebook Gaming app was launched in April 2020 to let users watch their favourite streamers, play instant games and take part in gaming groups. As per the known source “Facebook experienced some hurdles trying to launch the app, as Apple rejected the app numerous times, stating its rules that prohibit apps with the main purpose of distributing casual games.

