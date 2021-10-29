Facebook turned Meta may launch smartwatch with camera | Meta watch leaked image

Facebook turned Meta may launch smartwatch with camera

There are reports that Meta may introduce the company’s first ever smartwatch very soon. The smartwatch may boast a waterdrop notch to house a front-facing camera. The leaked image of the watch reveals the design of the product. The Meta smartwatch may come with a squarish dial with rounded corners. The screen will probably have noticeable bezels along with a camera notch. For those who don’t know, Facebook has renamed its parent company as Meta. But the name of the social media app will remain Facebook.