Facebook turned Meta may launch smartwatch with camera | Meta watch leaked image

Pavni Jain   |    Published: October 29, 2021 9:42 PM IST

There are reports that Meta may introduce the company’s first ever smartwatch very soon. The smartwatch may boast a waterdrop notch to house a front-facing camera. The leaked image of the watch reveals the design of the product. The Meta smartwatch may come with a squarish dial with rounded corners. The screen will probably have noticeable bezels along with a camera notch. For those who don’t know, Facebook has renamed its parent company as Meta. But the name of the social media app will remain Facebook.

