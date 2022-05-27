Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts

People will be able to set their preferences for ad topics using a single control in the new setting.

The privacy policies of Meta’s apps, including Facebook and Instagram, have been updated. WhatsApp is free from the new privacy policy and terms of service. Meta in a blog post said that it will provide users more control over managing their audience, managing the advertisements and more. Based on this policy modification, Meta stated that it is not collecting, using or sharing power data in any new ways. “Beginning today, Meta will send out notifications informing people that our Privacy Policy, formerly known as the Data Policy, has been updated.

